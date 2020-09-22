Five things you need to know about Valencia footballer Yunus Musah

The 17-year-old is the first Englishman to ever play for Valencia CF and the club’s all-time youngest foreign player.

New York-born, of Ghanaian descent and raised in England

Yunus was born onâ¯29th November 2002â¯in New York, where his mother was on holiday at the time.â¯He is of Ghanaian descentâ¯but lived in Italy until the age of nine, beginning his youth career with local club Giorgione. After moving to London, he spent seven years atâ¯Arsenal FCâ¯and graduated from their Hale End academy.

Yunus Musah chose to represent England at youth level over Ghana, Italy and the United States

Internationally, he is eligible to represent either England, Ghana, Italy or the United States. But until now he’s opted to represent England at international level, most recently paying for England U18s and having previously captaining the U15, U16 and U17 sides.

Yunus Musah is the first Englishman to ever play for Valencia in a competitive match

Yunus’ first team debut for Valenciaâ¯came onâ¯13th September 2020 in the city derby against Levante UD, almost one year to the day after joining the club. He is the first Englishman ever to play forâ¯Los Cheâ¯in a competitive match!

Yunus Musah is a midfielder with the ability to make a difference in attack

Although primarily a midfielder, he can play out wide and even as a number 10, as he showed against Levante. He’s said that his passing and creative abilities are his strongest attributes, but he’s turned heads in Spain with his explosive pace, dribbling skills and nose for goal too.

Coach Javi Gracia says Yunus Musah can go all the way to the top

Despite his young age, Yunus has already proven his self-confidence and leadership abilities. He’s vocal out on the pitch and already speaks excellent Spanish. Valencia coach Javi Gracia picked him out for special praise in his post-match press conference, highlighting his maturity and reiterating his belief that the youngster has the ability and mindset to establish himself at the very top in the future.

