Five times Ananya Birla aced the cool sporty look

Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla has gained an appreciation for her style statement. Here are five times she gave us major dressing goals

Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla is the new talk of the town and is winning hearts of many with her music and style. She is a successful entrepreneur, musician, fashion diva, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.

Ananya Birla is known especially for her casual yet quirky sporty dressing style. Here are five times she aced the funky sporty look with ease and gave us major fashion goals.

Ananya Birla donned a casual grey hoodie with funky multi-coloured track pants and black sneakers. She completed her look with a fanny pack and this look is a thumbs up for travels and casual outings.

Ananya Birla here looks classy yet comfortable in a white sporty jacket, funky patterned blue denim paired with brown boots. This look is hot and sporty making it perfect for parties and travels.

Ananya Birla reminds us of a colourful palatte of vibrancy. She confidently aced this vibrant outfit where she donned pink sequinned pants, black top paired with a bright yellow bustier and grey suede boots. She completed her look with a fierce red fur overcoat.

Ananya Birla doesn't need much to style her self, here she poses casually in a red track pant, white top paired with a blue denim jacket and black combat boots. Though dressed casual, she looks bold and stunning.

Ananya Birla's quirky sporty look is simple yet perfect for parties. She slays the sporty look here with a black striped jacket and white jumpsuit with black flip flops keeping it subtle and casual.

