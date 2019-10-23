Five times when Malaika Arora set fitness goals with #MondayMotivation posts

Malaika Arora is an epitome of beauty, and there are no second thoughts about it. She knows how to live her life on her own terms and more importantly, knows how to take care of herself by hitting the gym regularly. Her workout pictures are loved by many on social media, and most of all, her gym attire! Taking her 'fitspiration' a notch higher, Malaika collaborated with Sarvesh Sashi and built a yoga centre for women.

From pilates to weight training and yoga, Malaika Arora can do it all. The actress-judge has a weekly section called, 'Malaika's Monday Motivation' where she shares a workout video or an asana, and makes the complex of things look simpler. On her 46th birthday, let's take a look at some of our best picks.

Here, we bring to you some of Malaika's best workout videos:

In the first post, the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl is seen hanging upside down with the help of suspenders. Malaika, who is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, shared this video on Instagram and wrote: "Sometimes, all you need to do is, change your view. If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at CHANGE. - Dr Wayne Dyer. Hello universe! Hello new day! Hello new week!" [sic]"

Filmmaker-friend Farah Khan was awestruck looking at this picture, and commented, "U b**dy look good upside down also [sic]"

In this second picture, Malaika is seen doing a headstand with her knees bent and toes pointing at each other. She captioned the video as: "The point isn't how well you performed today, the point is that you showed up. Wake up and show up everyday. The one hour you spend everyday for yourself to be physically and mindfully fit is the most important one hour. [sic]"

The yogini's next asana talks about believing in miracles because it happens with Chamatkarasna. Speaking about the benefits, she updated her followers by writing:

It truly is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits.

1. It meticulously combines the back bend and single hand balance.

2. Physically, it opens the chest, shoulders, and throat.

3. Opens the hips and hip flexors.

4. Stretches and strengthens the back.

5. It cultivates feelings of universal love and acceptance.

The next one is about stretching, bending and releasing the stress with these little things. "Practise makes perfect"..... am still a work in progress.. starting this week with some stretches, bends,yoga.repeat... [sic]"

Last but definitely not the least, Malaika with her business partner, Sarvesh Shashi. It's escalating to see these two balance out some difficult asanas with so much ease. Sharing the pictures, Malaika wrote: "Yoga helps you become who you want to be. It gives you self-confidence, self-belief and the mental power to go the extra mile! Flying into the week like this! #malaikasmondaymotivation with my partner in crime @sarvesh_shashi [sic]"

Last year, Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday with beau Arjun Kapoor in New York. The fitness expert never lets anything come between her and her workout. Recently, she was on a tour and stole one hour in the morning, to begin her day being energised.

Do you envy her beauty?

