Five ultras of Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad arrested in Ramgarh

The arrested ultras had recently attacked a base camp of a construction company engaged in ongoing Koderma-Ranchi via Barkakana rail project for extortion, sources said

Representational Image

Five ultras of the Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested with arms and ammunition in Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday. The arrested ultras had recently attacked a base camp of a construction company engaged in ongoing Koderma-Ranchi via Barkakana rail project for extortion, sources said.

The JJMP is a splinter group of the Maoists. The arrests were made two days after police apprehended the self-styled commander of JJMP, Bhuneshwar Bedia, sources said adding that JJMP was active in Patratu, which is one of the industrial hub of the state in Ramgarh district, and collecting levy.

Police also recovered arms, ammunitions, mobile phones from them, the sources said. Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh, A Vijayalakshmi today produced the five arrested rebels before the media. Based on the leads provided by Bedia during interrogation, Vijayalakshmi said police arrested the five rebels.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates