Five vibrant products to add some colours to your home

If you are looking for home decor ideas or wish to renovate your crib, here's a list of five budget-friendly products to give your home a completely new look.

Summer season is here and so is the trend of vibrant colours making it the perfect time to add some splash of colours to your home. These five trendy products will definitely add some lively vibes to your home sweet home.

1. Wall Mount Book Shelf

This wooden mount bookshelf will bring out the elegance of your room. This multi functional shelves from bluewud can be used as display shelves in living/dining/offices, utility rack in kitchen or as bookshelf. You can buy Bluewud Walten shelf for a discounted price of Rs 1999. Shop here

2. Double Hanging Wall Lamp

Product comes with beautiful lamps, both of which reflect light to add a surreal effect to your interiors. The brand has designed this product with ingenuity, therefore the lamps add a surreal look to your decor. Looking for something beautiful and elegant for your home entrances, hallways, porch, balcony, living or bedroom. Light with one lamp will intensify the allure and elegance of your area. You can buy Brass Portuguese Style Double Hanging Wall Lamp for a discounted price of Rs 1799. Shop here

3. Cycle Shape Flower Vase

This beautiful cycle vase with stunning peony flowers is a stylish piece of modern home decor. The cycle vase is made from plastic frame and durable rattan fiber, which makes it unbreakable. The cycle vase has movable tires. This vase will definitely enhance the loveliness of the surrounding. You can buy cycle shape flower vase for a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

4. Cotton Double Bedsheet

This is a cotton bedsheet from Ahmedabad Cotton. The package contains 1 double bedsheet & 2 pillow covers to add some vibrant vibes to your room. You can buy Ahmedabad Cotton Superior double bedsheet for a discounted price of Rs 558. Shop here

5. Amazon Brand Wall Clock

Bring function and flair to your living space with Solimo’s Wall Clock. Its classic design with a modern twist helps you keep an eye on the hour all the while adding panache to your decor. Crafted from choice materials, this expertly crafted clock lends the added convenience of checking the time without having to take out your smartphone. You can buy Amazon Brand Wall Clock for a discounted price of Rs 629. Shop here

These home decor essentials will bring out a vibrant radiance in your home adding sophistication with funk.

