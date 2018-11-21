Five ways in which men can take care of their health, heart's health

health-fitness

Getting just 30 minutes of moderate activity a day can help improve your health, including your heart health

Whether it is cigarette, alcohol or an unhealthy diet, researchers suggest that these activities can cause many diseases, including high blood pressure, lung cancer, depression and more, especially in men. Getting just 30 minutes of moderate activity a day can help improve your health, including your heart health. Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips that men can follow for a healthier, fitter life.

Have regular check-ups: Even if you feel healthy, regular health checks such as blood pressure, blood sugar levels, prostate checks are essential to catch any problems early and stay in good health. Mental health is just as important, and seeking help for mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, can be critical.

Reduce alcohol use: The harmful use of alcohol killed nearly 3 million people in 2016; 75 per cent of whom were men. Drinking too much, or too often, increases your immediate risk of injury, road crashes, and violence, as well as causing longer-term effects like liver damage, cancer and heart disease. Harmful use of alcohol can also affect your mental health and has a negative impact on your family and the people around you.

Quit smoking: Tobacco use causes cancer, lung disease, heart disease, and stroke, killing more than 7 million people every year. It also causes impotence. Quitting smoking is one of the best actions one can take for their health.

Eat better: Eating a healthy diet helps prevent diabetes and many other diseases. Limit the amount of salt to one teaspoon per day, sugar to less than 5 per cent of total energy intake and saturated fats to less than 10 per cent of energy intake.

Be more active: One in 4 people are not active enough. Adults should do at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity physical activity a week. Physical activity helps to maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer and can help beat depression too.

