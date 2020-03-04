Coronavirus outbreak: Five ways to protect yourself and those around you

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak across countries, including 28 positive cases in India so far, the World Health Organization has put out an advisory on its website on how to take care of your health and protect others by doing so. The government of India will start universal screening for all passengers flying into India from abroad. It has also directed all public hospitals in Delhi to be well-prepared. Meanwhile, according to the WHO, here's what you can do to protect yourself:

Wash hands regularly

WHO says one must frequently wash their hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, as this kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least three feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing, as the cough or sneeze sprays small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus. If you are too close to the person, you can breathe in the droplets including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Hands can pick up viruses quickly as they touch many surfaces. Once contaminated, they can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth through which it can enter your body, and make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Follow your respiratory hygiene and make sure people around you do it, too. Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing and if you use a tissue, dispose it off immediately.

Seek medical care if sick

Stay indoors if you're unwell. Seek medical help if you have a fever, cough and are finding it difficult to breathe. Follow the directions of your local healh authority.

Visit the WHO website to know more details.