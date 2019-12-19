Five winter wardrobe essentials
Spruce up your cupboard by adding these winter clothes that arenât too warm to suit the Mumbai weather, compatible with most clothes and of course, go with your personality
Flowy grunge
Pair up a loose, A-line skirt in a colour that pops or light shade with a well-fitting dark coloured leather (preferable faux) jacket. While the skirt give it a feminine touch in terms of texture and shade, the jacket, when paired with a thin turtleneck and boots in the same solid colour, adds a grunge vibe to the look. Avoid using anything with bling, except buckles or embellishments o your boots. Combat boots look best.
Keeping it short
Don’t want to ditch your shorts? Introduce knee or thigh-high boots to the mix and pair this with a tube top and jacket. This also works as a party option and you can go all out with a blingy jacket or shorts - as long as you make sure both of them aren’t as that will be OTT. It’s best to pick boots and shorts in the same shade and pair this with a colourful jacket - printed or solid.
Slit-stylish
A full-sleeved dress takes care of the gush of chilly wind that may give you goose pimples if you aren’t wearing a jacket. Go for a fitting one with a thigh-high slit and pair this with thing-high boots in a solid, dark shade. Avoid bling or any shade that pops - this is a breezy look that works when the shades and patterns are subtle. Of course, let your hair down.
Embrace the half jacket
It’s too hot for leather jackets, so pick up a half-sleeved one. Make sure it has ample zips and pockets as that’s what defines the look, as does the broad collar. Make sure it’s not round-necked as that doesn’t look as swanky. One in a solid shade is ideal, though you can go for a patterned one as well. Experiment with vivid blues and greens. Tie your hair up in a bun or a ponytail and keep your make-up minimal.
Bomb with colour
Bomber is your best bet if you just want to throw something over your shoulders. One with a hoodie looks cute and you can experiment with patterns and shades with this option. Wear a tube top or crop top underneath, depending on how often you plan to wear the jacket, and complete the look with combat boots and aviators. Tie your hair up for a non-messy affair.
By Karishma Kuenzang, with inputs from stylist Isheeta Mathur
