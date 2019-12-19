Five winter wardrobe essentials

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Flowy grunge

Pair up a loose, A-line skirt in a colour that pops or light shade with a well-fitting dark coloured leather (preferable faux) jacket. While the skirt gives it a feminine touch in terms of texture and shade, the jacket, when paired with a thin turtleneck and boots in the same solid colour, adds a grunge vibe to the look. Avoid using anything with bling, except buckles or embellishments o your boots. Combat boots look best.

Keeping it short

Don't want to ditch your shorts? Introduce knee or thigh-high boots to the mix and pair this with a tube top and jacket. This also works as a party option and you can go all out with a blingy jacket or shorts - as long as you make sure both of them aren't as that will be OTT. It's best to pick boots and shorts in the same shade and pair this with a colourful jacket - printed or solid.

Slit-stylish

A full-sleeved dress takes care of the gusts of chilly winds if you aren’t wearing a jacket. Go for a fitting one with a thigh-high slit and pair this with thing-high boots in a solid, dark shade. Avoid bling or any shade that pops - this is a breezy look that works when the shades and patterns are subtle. Of course, let your hair down.

Embrace the half jacket

It's too hot for leather jackets, so pick up a half-sleeved one. Make sure it has several zips and pockets as that’s what defines the look, as does the broad collar. Make sure it’s not round-necked as that doesn’t look as swanky. One in a solid shade is ideal, though you can go for a patterned one as well. Experiment with vivid blues and greens. Tie your hair up in a bun or a ponytail and keep your make-up minimal.

Bomb with colour

The bomber is your best bet if you want to throw something over your shoulders. One with a hoodie looks cute and you can experiment with patterns and shades with this option. Wear a tube top or crop top underneath, depending on how often you plan to wear the jacket and complete the look with combat boots and aviators. Tie your hair up for a non-messy affair.

With inputs from stylist Isheeta Mathur

