Five workplace exercise to avoid body pain

A healthy body allows you to stay energetic, active and mindful throughout the working hours. However, when your body experiences pain or severe issues a simple task of lifting your files becomes difficult.

Therefore, it is very much important to take care of your body with regular check-ups and visits to the physiotherapist. At times, sitting in the same posture for long hours can cause major back issues. In order to avoid any such problem, it is necessary action when your body gives minute signs.

Besides, exercise is one activity recommended by physiotherapists and also general physicians which can help you to reduce body pain. Simple and effective office exercises can help you to maintain your physical and mental health.

Dr. Akshata Dorkadi, Senior Sport Physiotherapist at H.E.A.L Institute, helps us in understanding work exercises which one can do at their desk during break time

Hamstring Stretch

In order to do this exercise, you have to sit on the edge of the chair. The next step is to put one of your legs out on the front. Next, lean forward from your hips. In due process, keep your eyes and head forward, and try to touch your toes pointing towards the ceiling. At this point, you must feel a stretch in the back of your leg. You must hinge at the hips in order to feel a stretch. Repeat the same with the other leg.

Pelvic Tilts

The first step of this exercise is to put your hands on your hips and sit in a good posture. The next step is to tip your pelvis backward and then forward. Remember, to inhale and exhale properly while doing this exercise. Besides, do not move too fast while doing this exercise as it may cause minute jerks which can put your body into stress. This exercise helps you to maintain the pelvic alignment, reduce pain in the lower back and also improves your core strength.

Scapular Retraction

In order to do this exercise, you have to sit on a chair or table. Sit with your shoulders relaxed. The next step of the exercise is to pull your shoulder blades back and down. It improves your upper body posture. This exercise helps you to have a stronger and better grip on your lifts and also improve your body posture. Scapular Retraction frees you from any back injury if you are experiencing one.

Trunk Flexion + Extension

Sit erect on the edge of a chair such that your feet are flat on the ground. Place your hands on your thighs and inhale. Sit tall and erect and lean towards thighs. Exhale and move back into the chair such that you have round shoulders. This exercise helps you to improve your spine health and acquire better control over your breathing.

Thoracic Rotation

Sit on your office chair with a straight back. Cross your arms across your chest such that they form an 'X' in front of your chest. Spread your legs wide with feet flat on the ground. Slowly, twist your upper back towards right then bring it back to the original position. Twist it towards left and then bring it back to the original position. Repeat this exercise thrice on each side.

Take the stairs

All these exercises help you to avoid overall body pain. Despite regular exercises and healthy meals you experience pain, it is advisory to reach your physiotherapist as they can direct you towards the real cause of pain.

The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.