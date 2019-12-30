Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi's house

The home of rabbi Chaim Rottenbergin Monsey where the attack took place on Sunday. Pic/AFP

New York: An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a party to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late Saturday, officials said. The victims, all Hasidic members of the Jewish faith, were transported to local hospitals — two in critical condition — the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) tweeted after receiving a call at 9.50 pm.

A suspect has been taken into custody and a vehicle safeguarded, a spokesman for the NYPD told AFP. Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement that he was "horrified" by the "despicable and cowardly act", and had directed the State Police hate crimes task force to investigate.

"We have a zero-tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he tweeted. CBS New York reported that a man brandishing a machete went into the rabbi's property in Monsey, New York State, an area with a large Jewish population, and knifed at least three people before fleeing.

"I was praying for my life," witness Aron Kohn, 65, told the New York Times, describing the knife used by the attacker as "the size of a broomstick". Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the OJPAC for the Hudson Valley region, said that one of the victims was a son of the rabbi.

