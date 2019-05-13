Five-year-old girl allegedly raped and killed in Haryana's Panchkula

crime

Later that day, the body of the girl was found lying in a vacant plot near a private school

Representational Image

Chandigarh: A dead body of a five-year-old girl was found in a vacant plot in Haryana's Panchkula district on Monday. Police claim that the victim could have been raped before murdering her.

The victim's parents registered a complaint with the police alleging that their daughter had gone missing from her home on Monday. Acting on the complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Nupur Bishnoi ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

Later that day, the body of the girl was found lying in a vacant plot near a private school.

"Investigations into the case are on. We are not ruling out sexual assault in the case. Prima facie, it appears that she was raped," she said.

Bishnoi said a case has been registered in this regard. Asked if police had got any clue in the case, she replied, "We will nab the accused soon."

In another similar case, a 23-year-old woman working in the film industry has been allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage and forcibly chopped off her hair after a fight. Police said that the alleged incident occurred in Goa, where they went on a trip.

Based on the woman's complaint, police on Wednesday arrested the accused identified as Amit Shelar, who is a resident of Wangani area in Thane.

In the complaint the woman had alleged that she learned about some of his other affairs and when she confronted about the same with him, he fought with her. She also said that during their stay together, the accused had raped her multiple times on the false promise of marriage.

The woman reportedly had met him about two and a half years ago and the two became friends. Soon they began living together in a house in Wangani, said the police official at Kulgaon police station.

The couple on May 3, went to goa and stayed at a hotel, where they again had a quarrel following which the accused allegedly abused the woman, forcibly chopped off her hair and left her there, the official said.

Upon returning from Goa, the woman registered a complaint with the Thane police. Based on the complaint, the accused has been arrested and booked under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates