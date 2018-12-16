Five-year-old girl allegedly raped by five persons

Dec 16, 2018, 17:55 IST | PTI

The girl was picked up by five persons from her aunt's home at Chirkangnap village on Saturday morning

Five-year-old girl allegedly raped by five persons
Representational Image

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and all the accused were arrested on Sunday. The girl was picked up by five persons from her aunt's home at Chirkangnap village on Saturday morning.

"She was then taken to a nearby jungle and five persons raped her. After committing the crime, they threatened the girl of dire consequences if she informed anyone," a police officer said.

The culprits then fled the scene. Some villagers found her in an unconscious state and took her to a hospital, where a medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, the police said.

After she regained consciousness on Sunday morning, the girl narrated the incident to her family members and villagers, who filed a complaint at Diphu police station.

The police launched a manhunt during which all the five persons, including three minors, were arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational newssexual crime

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Horrific! Stick inserted inside 3-year-old girl's private parts after being raped

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK