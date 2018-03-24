Five-year-old girl gang-raped set ablaze

Meanwhile, police have arrested two accused in connection with the case.



Representational Pic

A five-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped and then set ablaze by five persons at her home. The incident took place on Friday in Nagaon's Bordua in Assam.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two accused in connection with the case.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever