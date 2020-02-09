Five-year-old girl jumps into canal to save drowning brother, both die

In an attempt to save her brother from drowning, a five-year-old girl died in Shivpuri district, around 700 km north of Bhopal, on Saturday. The boy died, too, a Times of India report read.

A family member said Anicha and her four-year-old brother had gone out to relieve themselves on Saturday morning, and the boy slipped into a canal. Anicha then jumped in to save him, but they both drowned.

The canal is over 100 metres from their home, Ashok Lodhi, a relative was quoted in the report as saying. He said neighbours saw the girl jump into the canal and screaming for help to save her brother. Villagers then raised an alarm and called their father Shivkumar Lodhi and ran towards the canal. However, the children had swept away and drowned. The report said the bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered by the Khod police station.

