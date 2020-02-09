Search

Five-year-old girl jumps into canal to save drowning brother, both die

Updated: Feb 09, 2020, 13:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Bhopal

The two had gone out to relieve themselves.

This image has been used for representational purposes only.
This image has been used for representational purposes only.

In an attempt to save her brother from drowning, a five-year-old girl died in Shivpuri district, around 700 km north of Bhopal, on Saturday. The boy died, too, a Times of India report read.

A family member said Anicha and her four-year-old brother had gone out to relieve themselves on Saturday morning, and the boy slipped into a canal. Anicha then jumped in to save him, but they both drowned.

The canal is over 100 metres from their home, Ashok Lodhi, a relative was quoted in the report as saying. He said neighbours saw the girl jump into the canal and screaming for help to save her brother. Villagers then raised an alarm and called their father Shivkumar Lodhi and ran towards the canal. However, the children had swept away and drowned. The report said the bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered by the Khod police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK