5-year-old girl raped by 15-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh
The victim narrated the incident to her mother following which she lodged a police complaint
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Baberu area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SHO of Baberu police station Jai Shyam Shukla said.
Later, the girl narrated the incident to her mother following which she lodged a police complaint and a case was registered, he said.
The teenager was detained and the girl was sent for a medical examination, the SHO said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.
