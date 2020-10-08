UP: 5-year-old raped by uncle, accused applied oil to stop girl's excessive bleeding

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle at Hazratpur village in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

To hide his crime, the accused tried to apply Mobil oil to stop the girl's excessive bleeding. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the child was playing with her friends when the 35-year-old man took her to his house in the neighbourhood.

The family came to know about the incident when the minor complained of severe pain in her lower abdomen. She was taken to a doctor who confirmed rape.

The accused has been booked under the IPC sections of rape and the POCSO Act.

The girl's family has been provided Rs 3 lakh under a government beneficiary scheme as they are 'very poor'.

"We have ensured that their ration card is made on a priority basis and a piece of farm land be provided on lease," said district magistrate Kumar Prashant.

"The accused has been arrested and the girl is receiving proper treatment. Her condition is stable. She has been discharged from the hospital," said Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma.

He added that a circle officer will probe the case and a chargesheet is expected to be filed soon.

"We have sufficient evidence against the accused. We will ensure speedy trial in a fast-track court," said the SSP.

