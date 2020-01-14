Five-year-old girl raped, burned and bitten by mother's live-in partner

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing and causing physical assault to a five-year-old girl in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Nagaraj, was living with the girl’s widowed mother, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night when Nagaraj, working in a private factory assaulted the girl. It came to light the following day when an Anganwadi worker spotted bite marks on the girl’s cheeks and burn marks on her body. When the Anganwadi worker asked the girl about the marks, she named Nagaraj after which the incident was reported to the higher authorities and the police.

The news then spread across the village and people thrashed Nagaraj before handing him over to the police. According to the police, Nagaraj and the girl’s mother met through Facebook and have been staying together for a few months. The preliminary investigation revealed that Nagaraj burned the girl with cigarettes.

The girl, her nine-year-old brother, and mother are now under the custody of the woman and child welfare department.

