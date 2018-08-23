Five-year-old raped by 60-year-old neighbour in Delhi

crime

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after returning home, following which the family approached the police. The accused was arrested the same day, the police said

Representational picture

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 60-year-old neighbour in southwest Delhi's Palam, the police said on Wednesday. The accused, a rickshaw-puller, was known to the victim's family, they added.

On August 20, he had gone out with the minor and her father. The father left the girl with the accused for sometime, which is when he allegedly raped her, they said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after returning home, following which the family approached the police. The accused was arrested the same day, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever