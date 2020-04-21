Fixing money matters

Search

Updated: Apr 21, 2020, 09:55 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

In such a situation, it's imperative that we take care of monetary concerns and have the right guidance to ensure our bank balances are healthy

Niraj Bora
Niraj Bora

The lockdown has a lot of people worried about their finances. Businesses are suffering and people are losing jobs or suffering pay cuts. In such a situation, it's imperative that we take care of monetary concerns and have the right guidance to ensure our bank balances are healthy. So log on to a webinar where CA Niraj Bora of Surmount Business Advisors will answer queries related to financial concerns.

On April 27, 5 pm to 6 pm
Call 8237166008

