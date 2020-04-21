Flamingos flocking to Navi Mumbai is a sight to behold

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Mumbai witnessed a surreal sight as a large number of flamingos were spotted in the wetlands in the suburbs. Indian Forest Service official, Ramesh Paney tweeted a video of the flamingos and you will be delighted.

It was a sight to behold. Ramesh Pandey said in the caption of his post, "It's estimated that migration of flamingos in Mumbai suburbs is 25% more than last year, maybe due to lower human activity by creating ideal conditions for foraging in the wetlands. It shows why wetlands are important and to be kept undisturbed."

Netizens have also reacted to the video and said that it was truly beautiful.

The 57-second video has been viewed over 2,000 times so far while netizens wrote about it in the comments section.

