Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor shares a then and now photo with an old friend

While many of us know Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl squad, which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak, and sister Karisma Kapoor, Bebo has now given us an insight into another part of her life by sharing photos with a close friend not many of us knew about. The actress shared a couple of then and now pictures with an old friend, Reenaa Pillai Gupta, and the sweet note accompanying the photos show that the ladies still share a warm bond.

Sharing the pictures, Bebo wrote, "Some friendships just don't need a definition... they are embedded forever @reenz290 Us and now Tim and Ranvir." The caption proves that Kareena and her friend have been close for the longest time, and now their kids, Taimur and Ranvir are good buddies too! Check out the post below:

While the first photo is a throwback memory featuring Kareena and Reenaa, the second one is a more recent photo of the ladies with their baby boys! Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor were all hearts for the lovely post. In fact, Bebo's friend has shared a few absolutely adorable photos of her son with Taimur. Here's one:

How cute do Tim Tim and Ranvir look together? Seems like Taimur has got a friend for life!

View this post on Instagram In the fields of Chandigarh ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#happychildrensday A post shared by Reenaa Pillai Gupta (@reenz290) onNov 14, 2019 at 4:03am PST

Here's another one of Taimur Ali Khan and his friend Ranvir in the fields of Chandigarh! Aren't the two little boys too cute for words?

On the work front, Bebo was recently seen in the film Angrezi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about why she decided to not make her Bollywood debut with the hit film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and said, "Honestly, at that time nobody really calculated and nobody really knew whether it was my parents, my mother, or me, I don't know if anybody weighed pros and cons. It was just what I thought was right. There was never really that kind of calculation. I also believe in destiny; what's meant to happen is going to happen."

In recent times, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. Laal Singh Chaddha, on the other hand, will see Bebo paired opposite Aamir Khan in what is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

