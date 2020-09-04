Flashback Friday: So this is what Varun Dhawan looked like at 16!

Varun Dhawan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, so him sharing a shirtless photo flaunting his washboard abs shouldn't come as a surprise. But did you know Varun Dhawan looked as fit at 16 as he does now? The Judwaa 2 actor shared a throwback photo from his 'sweet 16' days, and we can't keep calm!

The 33-year-old actor captioned the image saying: "Sweet 16". Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram Sweet 16ðÂÂ¼ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onSep 2, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Several of Varun's fans and friends from the industry commented on the photo with quirky messages. Actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "V d rocks days", while Erica Packard said, "I remember you like this so clearly @varundvn!" Another Instagram user commented, "Taking screenshots because I don’t trust you anymore", while some others too asked the actor not to delete this photo!

Varun Dhawan was last seen on the big screen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi among others. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No 1, which is directed by his father David Dhawan. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news