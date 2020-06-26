Flashback Friday: This old photo has got Preity Zinta reminiscing about the good old days

Nowadays, it has become difficult to think of life before the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has got us cornered and all we can think about is how to keep a safe distance from the deadly outbreak and go through life one day at a time.

Recently, Preity Zinta remembered the good old days when she hadn't even heard the word 'pandemic' before. Sharing a throwback photo featuring herself with Akshay Kumar, Celina Jaitly, and another friend, Preity wrote, "This was taken during the "Heat - World Tour". A much simpler time when none of us had heard the word Pandemic leave alone how devastating it would be for our world and how it would impact our lives. Today when I look back I hope that we can learn to live in the moment and cherish the present and all that comes with it #flashbackfriday #memories #worldtour #ting"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) onJun 25, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT

Preity Zinta looks lovely in a pink jacket worn with dark blue jeans, while Akshay Kumar looks casual in a blue shirt and blue jeans. Celina Jaitly looks chic in her blue turtleneck t-shirt and blue jeans. The throwback photo shows how normal and relaxed things were back then when there was no pandemic wreaking havoc.

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 comedy, Bhaiaji Superhittt, which also starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news