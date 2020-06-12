Flashback Friday: This photo proves that Sonam Kapoor was and will always be a bookworm!
Sonam Kapoor recently shared a throwback photo on social media that features her as a young girl posing with a book in her hand.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown, our Bollywood and television celebs have been treating their fans and social media followers with the most precious throwback photos. Recently, Sonam Kapoor, too, shared a throwback photo of herself from her childhood days that features her relaxing in bed with a book in her hands.
Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, "Nothing has changed since then once a bookworm always a bookworm."
View this post on Instagram
Nothing has changed since then ðÂÂÂ once a ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ always a bookworm
We love how innocent and happy Sonam Kapoor looks in the picture! This photo will surely make you take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about the good old days.
Sister Rhea Kapoor certainly remembered the old days and especially the duvet in the photo! She commented, "I remember this duvet!" Antara Motiwala Marwah, Sonam's sister-in-law, wrote, "Omg and I remember stealing books from you." Well, we'd love to know some of Sonam's favourite authors and books!
Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her 35th birthday on June 9 at her Mumbai residence with sister Rhea Kapoor, parents Anil-Sunita and family. The actress, who had been staying with her husband and his family in Delhi, flew back to Mumbai as soon as flight operations began.
Also read: As Sonam K Ahuja Turns 35, Let's Take A Look At The Actress' Style File
On the special occasion of her birthday, Sonam also shared a loved-up picture and note for her husband, Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "The best best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you."
Aren't Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja truly adorable? Sonam and Anand exchanged vows on May 8, 2018. The actress had made her relationship official in May 2017 as she had him by her side at the 64th National Film Awards.
Speaking about changing her name to Sonam K Ahuja after marriage, The Zoya Factor actress once said in an interview, "Taking your father's name as the last name is a practice. That is how you show respect to your father. You can give the same respect to your husband using his name as the last name. It is the same thing. It is a cyclical thing. One can break it and give their child a new surname but it takes a lot of effort. It is a complicated discussion, but at this point in time, this is my choice. Kapoor is my family name, so is Ahuja. I am a part of that family too, so I chose to keep both the names."
On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2019's The Zoya Factor, and she's now gearing up with Sujoy Ghosh for the remake of Blind.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Born on June 9, 1985, Sonam Kapoor is a complete Mumbai girl. Sonam comes from a filmi background. Her father - Anil Kapoor - needs no introduction, while her grandfather Surinder Kapoor was a filmmaker. Her mother, Sunita Kapoor is a former model and designer. (All Pictures Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Instagram accounts)
-
Sonam Kapoor has two younger siblings - Rhea Kapoor, a film producer and owner of fashion line Rheson, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, an actor.
Pictured: Sonam Kapoor with her father Anil Kapoor.
-
Well, not just Sonam Kapoor's father and grandfather, her uncles - Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor too are part of the film industry for many years. While Boney Kapoor is a producer, Sanjay Kapoor is an actor and producer.
Pictured: Sonam Kapoor with her mother Sunita Kapoor
-
Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor are Sonam Kapoor's cousins.
Pictured: Anil Kapoor with his daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor
-
Sonam Kapoor's family used to stay in Chembur earlier. However, they moved to Juhu, when Sonam was just a month old. Sonam Kapoor went to Arya Vidya Mandir school in Juhu, Mumbai.
Pictured: Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor with daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor
-
Sonam Kapoor's first job was as a waitress at age 15. However, it lasted only a week.
Pictured: Sonam Kapoor with her maternal grandmother
-
For further education, Sonam Kapoor went to the United World College of South East Asia (Singapore), to study theatre and arts.
Pictured: Sonam and Rhea Kapoor with their maternal grandmother
-
While in Singapore, actress Rani Mukerji, who was then working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, visited Kapoor's family. Sonam expressed her desire to work on Bhansali's film as a crew member. On Anil Kapoor's recommendation, Sanjay Leela Bhansali roped in Sonam as his assistant.
Pictured: Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor
-
While on the sets of Black, Sonam Kapoor developed an interest in acting. Bhansali eventually offered her a role in his next film, which was Saawariya, and she gave a nod to his offer.
Pictured: Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor
-
Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya and the rest is history.
Pictured: Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor
-
We take a look at some of the most adorable photos of Sonam Kapoor and her family.
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor with their aunt Reena Kapoor (mother of Mohit Marwah)
-
Anil Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor
-
Sonam Kapoor dressed as Charlie Chaplin
-
Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor dressed as pirates
-
Anil Kapoor with his daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor
-
Anil Kapoor with his daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor
-
Sonam Kapoor looks adorable dressed in a frock
-
Looks like Sonam Kapoor has always loved wearing sarees
-
Sonam Kapoor had captioned this pic, "Small things become big. Winter turns to spring. One thing always changes into another. - Denahi (Brother Bear)"
-
Sonam Kapoor looks adorable in this childhood photo. This one looks like her school uniform!
-
Sonam Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor
-
Anil Kapoor and baby Sonam Kapoor
-
Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor
-
Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor
-
Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita shared this collage of pictures on her birthday, a few years ago!
-
Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor
-
How many Kapoors can you spot in this pic? There's Ranbir too!
-
A perfect family picture! Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
-
How many Kapoors can you spot in this photo?
-
"To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are," Sonam shared this picture on Anil Kapoor's birthday along with this picture.
-
Sonam Kapoor posted this picture with Rhea and captioned it: DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my partner @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd)
-
Sonam Kapoor's teen picture with her aunt - Maheep Kapoor. Sonam shared this candid picture on Maheep's birthday and captioned - Happy birthday @maheepkapoor! You’ve been my inspiration and my role model. I feel blessed to call you my aunt. I miss you so much and wish you all the happiness!
-
Mohit Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Marwah's cute childhood picture!
-
Sonam Kapoor shared this throwback picture with her aunt Kaveeta Singh on her birthday and wrote: Happy happy birthday masu love you tons! @kaveeta.singh
-
That's Sunita Kapoor with her three little musketeers - (L to R) Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.
-
"You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter! Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you sooo much! @kapoor.sunita," Sonam wrote this note on her mother's birthday, along with this throwback picture.
-
Papa ki pari! Anil Kapoor with his daughters Sonam and Rhea.
-
Sisterhood! "From sharing our toys, to sharing secrets, you've been my best friend and my confidante. Not only are you my anchor but you also inspire me and everyone around you in so many different ways every single day! Happy birthday to the most strong, caring, powerful and honest person I know! Love you long time @rheakapoor!," Sonam captioned this picture, on her sister Rhea Kapoor's birthday.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to this cute little munchkin, who has now turned 35.
It's Sonam Kapoor's birthday on June 9. As the actress turns 35, we bring you rare childhood pictures of the Bollywood actress with her father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and other family members. We bet you haven't seen them before!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe