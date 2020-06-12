Flashback Friday: This photo proves that Sonam Kapoor was and will always be a bookworm!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown, our Bollywood and television celebs have been treating their fans and social media followers with the most precious throwback photos. Recently, Sonam Kapoor, too, shared a throwback photo of herself from her childhood days that features her relaxing in bed with a book in her hands.

Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, "Nothing has changed since then once a bookworm always a bookworm."

We love how innocent and happy Sonam Kapoor looks in the picture! This photo will surely make you take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about the good old days.

Sister Rhea Kapoor certainly remembered the old days and especially the duvet in the photo! She commented, "I remember this duvet!" Antara Motiwala Marwah, Sonam's sister-in-law, wrote, "Omg and I remember stealing books from you." Well, we'd love to know some of Sonam's favourite authors and books!

Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her 35th birthday on June 9 at her Mumbai residence with sister Rhea Kapoor, parents Anil-Sunita and family. The actress, who had been staying with her husband and his family in Delhi, flew back to Mumbai as soon as flight operations began.

On the special occasion of her birthday, Sonam also shared a loved-up picture and note for her husband, Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "The best best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you."

Aren't Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja truly adorable? Sonam and Anand exchanged vows on May 8, 2018. The actress had made her relationship official in May 2017 as she had him by her side at the 64th National Film Awards.

Speaking about changing her name to Sonam K Ahuja after marriage, The Zoya Factor actress once said in an interview, "Taking your father's name as the last name is a practice. That is how you show respect to your father. You can give the same respect to your husband using his name as the last name. It is the same thing. It is a cyclical thing. One can break it and give their child a new surname but it takes a lot of effort. It is a complicated discussion, but at this point in time, this is my choice. Kapoor is my family name, so is Ahuja. I am a part of that family too, so I chose to keep both the names."

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2019's The Zoya Factor, and she's now gearing up with Sujoy Ghosh for the remake of Blind.

