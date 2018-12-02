Flavours of Kishore Kumar

bollywood

My first single is a retake on his famous song, Naach Meri Jaan. My version is in the Rock & Roll style. I think this genre is not explored much in the recent times. So I thought why not?"

DJ Akbar Sami and Kishore Kumar

DJ Akbar Sami released his first single earlier this year. After fans insisted, he has decided to release three more singles soon. The inspiration for one of the singles comes from maestro Kishore Kumar.

