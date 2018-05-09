Flawed action by cops helps Dawood aide to get bail

Thane police lose custody of Dawood aide Tariq Parveen in 1998 double murder case after his lawyer points out in court procedural error officers committed in a previous case against him



Tariq Parveen

On Tuesday, the Thane police failed to get custody of Tariq Parveen, one of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aides, who was arrested by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell on April 28 for his involvement in a murder. Thane sessions court judge P Kadam ordered Parveen be released on bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Committed an error

Parveen's lawyer B B Tiwari said bail was granted as the action taken by the cops had been improper and flawed. Parveen was arrested for allegedly taking part in the conspiracy of the 1998 Mumbra double murder of cable operator Ibrahim Bangadiwala and his friend Parvez Ansari. Tiwari said, "When he [Parveen] filed for bail in the high court in a previous case he was convicted in, police officers had mentioned details about all the cases against him in the bail order but not this murder case.

Hence, we argued, stating a 1983 judgment of the Supreme Court, which said the state authority was bound by duty to inform the court of any pending proceedings against the accused in the bail application that was being heard. Therefore, the police team had committed an error, and he should be released. This means, if this [murder] case was registered against him in 1998, why didn't the police, who arrested him in the other case, not inform the court about the same?"

Never absconding

Tiwari added, "Where was the Thane police when Parveen was in jail in the MCOCA case? How can they say he was absconding when he had to go to court and visit the MRA Marg police station once every two months? We have also argued he was never absconding, and it was blatant illegality to arrest him. He has been charged only under section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, which is for conspiracy. I have also discussed how the police are arresting and trying to convict an accused held for conspiracy when the court has acquitted four more people involved in the same murder case."