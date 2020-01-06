Fleabag wins Best Comedy Television Series award at Golden Globes 2020

The cast of "Fleabag" pose in the press room with the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Pic/ AFP

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bringing its total award tally to two, 'Fleabag' won the award for the best television series in comedy genre at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The Amazon Prime based comedy series surpassed other widely acclaimed shows like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'The Politician', 'The Kominsky Method' and 'Barry'. The lead actor of the series, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also received the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in the comedy genre.

The series, which is a recipient of Emmy Awards, revolves around the life of a witty yet confused woman and her journey of love and self-exploration. Besides satire, the series also portrays how Fleabag keeps up her bravado during times of crisis. Another big winner at the 2020 Golden Globes is the television drama 'Succession' that received the best television series award in the drama genre.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever