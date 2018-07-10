Fleeing thieves hit head constable with speedy car in Himachal Pradesh

The thieves managed to flee the spot but were identified using the registration number of their car

A head constable suffered serious injuries as fleeing thieves hit him with their speedy car at a police checkpoint (naka) in Nahan tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on early Tuesday morning, the police said.

The thieves managed to flee the spot but were identified using the registration number of their car.

"Some persons had stolen some valuables in Nahan area early today. After getting the information, 'nakas' were laid at several places to nab the fleeing thieves," Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Malpani told PTI.

At one of such 'nakas' at Kala Amb, the police personnel tried to intercept a car they suspected the thieves might be travelling by, but the occupants instead hit the head constable with their speedy vehicle and fled the spot, he added.

Head constable Brij Mohan suffered bone fractures and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he added.

The SP said the accused would soon be nabbed as they were identified with the help of registration number of their car. Several police parties have been dispatched to different places to catch them, he added.

