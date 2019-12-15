Flexi-fabric trinkets

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Koo Koo Shop

This quirky fabric and embroidery-based jewellery has each piece handcrafted with love by Kanika Khetan. We love the Radha jhumka, a simple versatile piece and the movietime earrings—a pair of mismatch studs with coke and popcorn as well as the tring tring earrings that pack in quite a statement in its vintage quirky avatar.

Price: Rs 600 onwards

Instagram @thekookooshop

Mayabazaar

This craft-intensive, small-batch, handmade jewellery brand by founder-designer Rosalind Pereira uses unique, lesser-known knotting techniques like charrakkam or patwa kaam and gundikam that are dying because of eroding traditional markets. Most collections have been built around the core concepts of sustainable, organic, utilitarian and creating a low carbon footprint.

Price: Rs 2,500 onwards

maya-bazaar.com

Trendy Treats

The fabric jewellery pieces come with an oxidised touch and that’s what gives artiste-entrepreneur Vidhi Gandhi’s platform an edge. Think bold earring with minimal weight.

Price: Rs 139 onwards

Instagram @trendytreats9

Diaries of a nomad

The label by Harshita Gautam is inspired by rural India and hand makes products that are gypsy at heart. Waste from clothing is converted into pieces of wearable art by using vibrant colours and ditsy details. Hair accessories are the bestsellers.

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

diariesofnomad.com

