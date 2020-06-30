Flight carrying 144 students stranded in Ukraine arrives in MP

A special Air India flight carrying 144 Indian students, who were stranded in Ukraine due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The flight reached the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here via Delhi at 5.16 am, airport director Aryama Sanyal said. She said 144 Indian students stranded in Ukraine arrived here. The passengers were screened at the airport and their belongings were sanitised, she added.

A health department official said most of these students were from Madhya Pradesh, including 29 from Indore who have been sent to a quarantine centre in the city for seven days. Besides, some of the returnees also hailed from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and they have been sent to their native places, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever