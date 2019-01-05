Flight operations halted at Srinagar airport

national

An airport official said due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway, no flight would be operated to and from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport on Saturday

Representational Image

All flight operations to and from the Srinagar international airport were halted on Saturday due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

An airport official said due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway, no flight would be operated to and from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport on Saturday.

"Five flights which landed here on Friday were not allowed to take off due to bad weather," he added.

After night-long snowfall in Srinagar and other places in the Kashmir Valley, more snow fell on Saturday morning.

Road links, including the Srinagar-Jammu highway and the Mughal Road, which connect the Kashmir Valley with Jammu region, have also been closed due to the snowfall.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates