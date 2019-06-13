Flight operations in Gujarat suspended due to Cyclone Vayu
A decision in respect of suspending operations at AAI's Surat Airport will be taken after analysing the weather
New Delhi: In view of the approaching Cyclone Vayu, Airports Authority of India (AAI) suspended flight operations at AAI airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla from 12 midnight IST today to 12 midnight tomorrow. Senior management of AAI took stock of the preparedness of airports in Gujarat today through a Video Conference on Wednesday.
Western Railway: Western Railway has decided to cancel 7 more trains & short terminate with partial cancellation another 5 trains, as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway. Total 110 trains of Western Railway have been affected. #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/1GE4YSiD3o— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
As per the technical circular issued by AAI, this is done keeping safety in mind and in order to minimise damage to the airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to any of stakeholders including passengers, AAI. The Regional Executive Director (Western Region), AAI and all Airport Directors in Gujarat have been advised to be in readiness to handle any exigency occurring out of this natural calamity and to issue appropriate NOTAM action.
Cyclone ‘VAYU’ over Arabian Sea at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 13th June, 2019 about 150 km south-southwest of Diu, 110 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) & 150 km south of Porbandar (Gujarat). To skirt Saurashtra coast with wind speed 135-145 kmph from today afternoon. pic.twitter.com/xzRJ7OnVZm— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2019
Gujarat CM: More than 2.75 Lakh people evacuated. All sea-related activities have been stopped. All depts are on alert. Senior Ministers&Senior Secretaries have been sent to control rooms of dist admn, they're monitoring situation. Planning had been done in advance. #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/hbVk8vBv16— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue: No casualties have been recorded due to #CycloneVayu till now. The deaths (6 deaths in last 2 days) is not due the cyclone, rather it is due to monsoon. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/ssUu3X5HGY— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Equipment and heavy machinery have been moved to safety at respective airports and the Airport Directors of AAI's Bhuj and Jamnagar Airports have been asked to write to the Indian Air Force to suspend operations of civil flights from these two airports also. A decision in respect of suspending operations at AAI's Surat Airport will be taken after analysing the weather. As per the latest information received, a total of 27 flights got diverted till 7:50 pm today.
