Flight operations resume at Delhi airport

Flight operations resumed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here after remaining suspended for more than three hours on Sunday due to poor visibility. "About 40 flights were diverted



Representational Pic

Flight operations resumed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here after remaining suspended for more than three hours on Sunday due to poor visibility. "About 40 flights were diverted. There may be a few more... The operations started at 11 a.m. and queues are being cleared now," an airport official told IANS. The operations were on hold since 7:30 a.m. when the visibility hovered around 75 metres and dropped to 50 metres later.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go