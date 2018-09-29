Flights cancelled as Typhoon Trami approaches Japan

international

Weather conditions forced Japanese airlines to cancel at least 386 flights to and from Naha Airport in Okinawa, public broadcaster NHK reported

Japanese amateur fishermen prepare their boats for the possible impact of typhoon Trami, in southern city of Kagoshima, on Kyushu island, on September 29, 2018. - A large, very strong typhoon churned towards Japan, with the weather agency warning the storm would rip through the nation over the weekend, bringing violent winds and torrential rain. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

Over 380 flights were cancelled in Japan on Saturday ahead of Typhoon Trami's arrival. It is expected to make landfall on Kyushu island on Sunday bringing heavy rains, strong winds and high waves. Trami, the 24th typhoon of the season in the Pacific and classified as "very strong", was situated around 80 km southwest of Naha at 11.45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Weather conditions forced Japanese airlines to cancel at least 386 flights to and from Naha Airport in Okinawa, public broadcaster NHK reported. The gubernatorial election on Sunday suffered a set back as many polling booths were forced to shut down.

Kansai International Airport in Osaka plans to temporarily close its two runways from early Sunday, several hours ahead of Trami's landfall, to avoid a repeat of August when Typhoon Jebi flooded a runway and terminals, trapping thousands of passengers. Trami is moving at a speed of 20 kmph in a northerly direction, carrying wind gusts of up to 216 kmph, Efe news reported. The storm is expected to pass through Honshu island, where Tokyo is situated, between Sunday and Monday and leave the northern island of Hokkaido by Monday midday.

Japan has been hit by a number of typhoons in 2018, including Jebi -- the most powerful storm to make landfall in 25 years -- and Prapiroon, which caused torrential rains in July causing more than 220 deaths in western and southern Japan.

