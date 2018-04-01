Flipkart delivery boy stabbed over late service in Delhi

The incident took place in Nihal Vihar and the delivery boy has been identified as 28-year old Keshav



Keshav was stabbed in the abdomen 20 times

A Flipkart delivery boy was stabbed by a 30-year-old woman in Delhi for an alleged late delivery of her smartphone that she had ordered. As per reports, the woman stabbed the delivery boy 20 times as she was "furious" that she did not receive the phone on the promised date.

The incident took place in Nihal Vihar and the delivery boy has been identified as 28-year old Keshav. The police has informed that the woman was helped by her brother.

The injured was identified as Keshav. He recorded his statement on March 24 and based on his statement, the accused were arrested. The victim, Keshav is recovering at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Rs 40k Amount stolen from Keshav

