Flipkart partners with MakeMyTrip for travel bookings

Indian e-tail major Flipkart on Thursday announced its tie-up with leading online travel company MakeMyTrip for travel bookings.

"Through the partnership, users can now make travel bookings through MakeMyTrip's services using Flipkart's mobile application," an official from MakeMyTrip told IANS here.

The partnership will be rolled out with domestic flight bookings in the next few weeks, followed by hotels, bus, and holiday bookings. The companies, however, did not specify the exact time frame for the rollout.

"The partnership will help us reach out to an even wider consumer base through MakeMyTrip's multiple travel booking sites -- MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus -- and open up the online travel market significantly," said the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MakeMyTrip Deep Kalra in the statement.

The tie-up also helps in furthering Flipkart's goal of being a "one-stop destination" for all digital transactions, added the CEO of Flipkart Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the partnership.

Founded in 2007, Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform Flipkart claims to have a customer base of over 100 million in the country.

