Flipping through city culture

A city is synonymous with people who are always on the move. And when some of them stop to document or interpret that action, art emerges. That is essentially what a series of flipbooks titled Oh Flip! by city-based independent studio Bombay Duck Designs (BDD) reflects.

At their shop in Mazgaon, you can spot three variants — themed on filter coffee, nimbu paani and an ice gola. The latter carries strong memories for any Mumbaikar. That's what inspired this collective project by artists Sameer and Zeenat Kulavoor of BDD.



Zeenat and Sameer Kulavoor

"The action of making these streetside delicacies is intense, fast and a continuous process just like life in a city. It's a loop. This is the second-edition print of the flipbooks, since we first printed them in 2014," Zeenat says, adding that they have no plans of continuing the series as of now. So, grab them before they run out of stock.

On 12 pm to 7 pm (Monday to Saturday)

At Bombay Duck Shop, Helal Building, Dr Mascarenhas Road, Mazgaon.

Call 23702425

cost Rs 500

