Flood declared in south Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra suspended

Representational Image

Incessant rains during the last two days have swollen rivers, streams and other water bodies in the Kashmir Valley while flood was declared in south Kashmir on Friday, an official said. Authorities have suspended the Amarnath Yatra while announcing all the pilgrims were safe.

Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, M.M. Shahnawaz, in a statement, said: "At 6 p.m. today (Friday), Jhelum River had crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district.

"People living in low-lying areas of south Kashmir, especially along the embankments of River Jhelum and other streams are advised to remain vigilant."

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday with no pilgrim was allowed to move towards the cave shrine from either the Baltal base camp in north Kashmir or Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir.

Authorities said all Yatris are safely lodged inside the two base camps.

