Flood-like situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka; NDRF undertakes rescue operation

Flood-like situation has occurred in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka following heavy rainfall in both the states. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has initiated various rescue operations in the affected areas of these two states. On Wednesday, two NDRF teams were sent to Karnataka and three teams in Maharashtra to carry out the rescue operations.

The NDRF has deployed two teams in Maharashtra, one each in Latur and Solapur to rescue people affected due to heavy rainfalls in the area. People in Baramati, Pune moved out of their houses amid the flood-like situation in the city. Furthermore, the incessant rainfall has led to a rise in the water level of Sonna Barrage in the Gulbarga District of Karnataka.

Over 2 lakh cusecs of water have been discharged from the Sonna Barrage into the Bheema river. "2,23,000 cusecs of water discharged from Sonna Barrage into Bheema river in Afzalpur, Kalaburagi district, following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra," said Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in and around Maharashtra today.

