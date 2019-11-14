Flood sensor suspected stolen from Pune bridge

Pune: A miscreant seems to have stolen a flood sensor installed on the Mula river. Flood sensors were installed at 100 locations in the city to observe and monitor water levels as part of the Smart City initiative of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The incident came to light when Amol Bhalerao, 26, a technician involved in installing the machine that costs Rs 87,900, lodged a complaint with Khadki police on Wednesday. The incident is believed to have taken place between November 5 and November 7.

Senior Inspector Bhagwat Misal of the Khadki police station said, "The complainant is a technician who works with the reputed company that had installed the flood sensors in 2017, in around 100 sensitive areas and on bridges. These machines provide information about water levels due to the rain and release from dams. The system provides information every 15 minutes."

Assistant Police Inspector Harish Thakur of Khadki police station, who is investigating the case said, "The machine was installed on Vishrantwadi bridge. The complainant claims that the incident took place between November 5 and 7, as he found they were not receiving data from the machine then. Technicians went to the spot and found it missing. We suspect that a drug peddler or thief robbed it. We are probing the case."

