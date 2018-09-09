Flood threat looms over Patna district after Madhya Pradesh water release

national

A villager wades through the flood water at Maner on the outskirts of Patna. Pic/AFP

Flood threat loomed large over Patna district Saturday after the Madhya Pradesh government released 3.55 lakh cusecs of water from Bansagar dam in Sone river that would increase the Ganga water level which is already flowing above the danger mark in Patna.

"Due to heavy rains, Bansagar dam is completely full to its capacity. Our Water Resources Department's Principal Secretary talked to the concerned officials of Madhya Pradesh government over phone requesting them to release the water from Bansagar dam slowly into the river Sone so that Ganga does not witness sudden surge in its water level," WRD Public Relations Officer Arvind Kumar Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh released 3,55,572 cusecs of water at 5.40 am Saturday in Sone river, Singh said adding that the water level of Ganga would rise further. As per earlier information, the Madhya Pradesh government was supposed to release 5.25 lakh to 7.0 lakh cusecs of water from Bansagar into Sone river around 10 pm of September 7, 2018, Singh said.

An Water Resource Development official explained that the water released from Bansagar dam takes 2-3 days in reaching Indrapuri barrage built across Sone river in Rohtas district. Materials for flood fighting have been stored at places which may be affected by the increase of water level of rivers, he said adding that officials have been asked to keep a strict vigil and remain alert to tackle any situation.

