Floods in Kenya claim 12 lives

Representation pic

At least 12 people have lost their lives in floods triggered by continuous rainfall in Kenya on Sunday. Anadolu Agency quoted the police as saying that the floods had swept away two children aged four and five from the Symulie and Kambo villages in Makueni County in eastern Kenya.

Injured people were taken to the Makindu hospital. The floods costing millions in damage to property as many roads and bridges have been also been swept away during the current short rains from March to April. Several schools were also shut due to the floods in the country. The Meteorological Department of Kenya has warned of more heavy rains next week.

