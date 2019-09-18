MENU

Floodwaters enter Mahanandiswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh

Published: Sep 18, 2019, 15:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Following an incessant rainfall, Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river here on Tuesday

Floodwaters enter Mahanandiswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh
Kundu river in the district is overflowing with floodwater.

Kurnool: The Mahanandiswara Swamy temple in Kurnool got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river on Tuesday. The floodwaters entered the temple premises when the river Kundu started overflowing owing to a continuous downpour. It has been raining relentlessly since Tuesday in the region.

Watch video here...

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that with a minimum temperature of 23 degrees and a maximum of 33 degrees, the region is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Tags

andhra pradesh

