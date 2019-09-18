Floodwaters enter Mahanandiswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh

Kundu river in the district is overflowing with floodwater.

Kurnool: The Mahanandiswara Swamy temple in Kurnool got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river on Tuesday. The floodwaters entered the temple premises when the river Kundu started overflowing owing to a continuous downpour. It has been raining relentlessly since Tuesday in the region.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Mahanandi Temple in Kurnool district's Mahanandi gets flooded following incessant heavy rainfall since last night. Kundu river in the district is overflowing with flood water. pic.twitter.com/twuUVilFlP — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that with a minimum temperature of 23 degrees and a maximum of 33 degrees, the region is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.

