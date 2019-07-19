Floor test postponed, BJP MLAs on overnight dharna

national

After meeting with Oppn leaders, Karnataka governor asks chief minister Kumaraswamy to prove majority in the House before 1.30 pm today

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Pic/PTI

Bengaluru: Marked by high drama, the Karnataka assembly was adjourned till Friday after it took up the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of the Congress-JDS government wracked by rebellion by a section of its MLAs threatening its survival.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala Thursday asked Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the state assembly before 1.30 pm Friday, observing that resignation of 15 ruling combine MLAs and withdrawal of support by two independents "prima facie" indicated he has lost the confidence of the House.

The drama unfolded right from the word go as, facing truncated strength caused by the en masse resignation of 16 ruling coalition MLAs, Kumaraswamy moved a one-line motion, saying the House expressed confidence in the 14-month old ministry headed by him.

Twenty lawmakers did not turn up Thursday, including 17 from the ruling coalition, 12 of whom are corralled in a hotel in Mumbai, as the House debated in a surcharged atmosphere. Before it was adjourned, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa declared his party members would stay put in the House itself overnight and even till the time the trust vote was decided.

"We will stay until the trust vote is decided. There has been a breach of constitutional framework. To protest against this, we will sleep here itself," Yeddyurappa said.

1 more K'taka MLA arrives in Mumbai

As the political drama in Karnataka continues, yet another Congress MLA arrived here on Thursday and was admitted to a hospital after complaining of chest pain, sources said.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged it was the BJP which brought MLA Shreemant Patil here in its attempt to topple the Karnataka government. Police were not allowing anyone to meet Patil, he alleged. 15 rebel MLAs are already camping at a city hotel. Khargeaccused Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in ensuring that the Karnataka government collapsed.

