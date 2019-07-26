Flora fun in Borivli

things-to-do

Participate in this walk with nature to experience the flora and fauna of SGNP

Floral workshop in SGNP

Amidst the hustle-bustle of city life, any chance to be surrounded by nature is a privilege, especially so, when the rain gods are in your favour and the landscape around you comes alive at its greenest best. Given that Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) is the closest example of this annual natural spectacle for Mumbaikars, it's an opportune moment to experience its treasure trove for biodiversity with over 1,300 species of plants.

Seema Hardikar, founder of FERN (Foundation for Educational Rendezvous with Nature), a nature and environmental education organisation in Thane, is organising a monsoon flora walk this Sunday, where participants will be acquainted with characteristic trees, climbers and monsoon specific plant life. It's advisable to wear appropriate shoes and rain gear for the trail. Breakfast will be provided.

On Sunday, July 28, 7 am to 10.30 am

Meeting point SGNP main gate, Nature Information Centre, off Western Express Highway, Borivli East.

Call 28868686

Log on to sgnpsouvenirshop.mahaonline.gov.in

Email nicsgnp78@gmail.com

