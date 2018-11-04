Florida man kills 2 at yoga class

international

Police chief says gunman allegedly shot at six and pistol-whipped one; Shot himself after murder

Police officials stationed outside the yoga centre. Pics/AFP

A gunman killed two people and wounded five others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself on Friday evening, officials said. Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters that the man shot six people and pistol-whipped another after walking into the studio, which is part of a small Tallahassee shopping centre.

The suspect then fatally shot himself, DeLeo said. Authorities have not identified the shooter or the victims. The conditions of the other victims are unclear. DeLeo said police are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police. He said the shooter acted alone and authorities are investigating possible motives. He declined to say what kind of gun the shooter had."We're all very saddened and shocked by the events that occurred, but it's important that people understand that there is no immediate threat outside of what has already occurred this evening," DeLeo said.



Police chief DeLeo briefs reporters at the shooting site

Melissa Hutchinson said she helped treat a "profusely" bleeding man who rushed into a bar after the incident. She said three people from the studio ran in, and they were told there was an active shooter. "It was a shocking moment when it happened," Hutchinson said.

The people who came in were injured, including the bleeding man who was pistol-whipped while trying to stop the shooter. They told her the shooter kept coming in and out of the studio. When he loaded his gun, people started pounding the windows of the studio to warn people. City commissioner Scott Maddox was on the scene. He said on Facebook, "In my public service career I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray."

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.

