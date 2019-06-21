Florida man pays Rs 6.3 lakh to buy villa, turns out to be strip of grass

international

A Florida man was shocked after he bought a villa in Tamarac for Rs 6.3 lakh and later realised that it wasn't the villa but only a strip of grass.

Kerville Holness purchased the villa during the Broward online auction of properties and is said to be worth Rs USD 177,000. Considering the price he had paid, Kerville was of the opinion that he got it for a throwaway price.

But as his ill fate would have it, the villa turned out to be nothing but a strip of grass between two homes - one-foot-wide and 100-foot-long on Northwest 100th Way in Spring Lake.

According to a report in India Today, the strip is only worth $50, and that Broward auction sold properties that had defaulted on their taxes.

As per officials, Kerville cannot seek a refund because of prevalent state laws and as a result cannot do anything about the deal.

Kerville was quoted saying, "It's deception. There was no demarcation to show it's just a line going through the (villa duplex), even though they have the tools to show that. If I'm vindictive enough, I can cut right through the garage wall and the home to get to my air space, but what use would that be to me."

As per Kerville, "property appraiser images were linked to the auction site that showed the villa as the item to be bid on."



