Florida school shooting suspect spoke about intention in videos

The three videos released by prosecutors were found on the cellphone of suspect Nikolas Cruz after the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people



Nikolas Cruz. Pic/AP

In chilling cellphone videos released yesterday, the suspect in a massacre at a Florida high school announced his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

The three videos released by prosecutors were found on the cellphone of suspect Nikolas Cruz after the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

