'Unintentional,' 'unaware': Celebrities defend themselves after being booked for flouting curfew

Hours after the government imposed night curfew from Tuesday, the police caught 34 people, including former cricketer Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan and singer Guru Randhawa partying at a posh club near the international airport. The celebrities, who were busted at Dragonfly Club around 2.30 am, were booked under the Indian Penal Code, the National Disaster Management Act and the Bombay Police Act for flouting COVID guidelines and not maintaining social distancing.



Sources said rapper Badshah was also present at the club, but he managed to slip out through the rear gate. A few pictures purported to be from the party surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Police sources said they will verify the photos before taking any action against the popular rapper, who did not respond to calls and messages from mid-day. A few women who also tried to escape in a Mercedes were stopped by the police.



The sources said there were many high-profile people at the time of the raid, but their names are yet to be released by the police. While Sussanne and other women were allowed to go after being handed notices, the men were arrested and were later granted bail. Raina and Randhawa said they were unaware of the latest restrictions.



The police carried out the raid at Dragonfly Club (above) at 2.30 am. Action was also taken against seven staffers. Pic/Atul Kamble

"In the view of the new strain of COVID-19, the government has announced night curfew after 11pm. Pubs and clubs were supposed to be shut as per the guidelines. The raids were conducted and 27 customers and 7 staffers were found inside a club. The females were allowed to leave after notices were served to them and the others were arrested and given table bail." said Joint Commissioner of Police Viswash Nangare Patil.

The government has announced the curfew, from 11 pm to 6 am, till January 5 to keep the coronavirus pandemic in control amid emergence of a fast-spreading strain in the UK. The curbs do not restrict the public movement or essential services.

A statement on behalf of the former cricketer said he was in the city for a shoot which extended to late hours. He was invited by a friend for a quick dinner before he was to fly back to Delhi. "He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well," it said.

The singer's team said he was out for dinner and was to return to Delhi in the morning. It said Randhawa "deeply" regrets the unintentional incident. The team said, "Unfortunately, he was not aware of the local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules. He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to be one."

'Had to wait for three hours'

Sussanne Khan said she too was out for dinner. They were made to wait for three hours, she said on Instagram. "We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible. I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe."

